Memories of the iconic Majestic building in Leeds through the years
The Majestic building has long been an iconic landmark in Leeds city centre, and has served a variety of purposes over the years.
Earlier this week it was announced that Channel 4 is in advanced negotiations with the owners of the historic venue over plans to use the site as its National HQ, housing a variety of roles from across the organisation. While it looks set to be transformed into a fancy new office space, the Majestic has served many different purposes throughout the years, having also been a former cinema, bingo hall and popular nightclub. Here's a look back at its colourful history.
1. A long legacy
The grade II listed building was built in the early 1920s on land bought by Leeds City Council for 80,000, on the site of a recruiting office used in the First World War.
The Majestic Cinema opened its doors on June 5 1922, with Way Down East being the first film to be shown on its screen. The venue was a popular haunt during the heyday of the cinema, and had a capacity of 2,500.