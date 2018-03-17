Leeds Nostaliga: Back seat for bus smokers in 1979

Passengers who smoked on single decker buses operated by West Yorkshire Passenger Transport Authority were asked to sit at the back to indulge their habit.

The move, outlined in a report to the executive, meant that the first 20 seats on single-decker buses would be effectively allocated to non-smokers.

An arrangement whereby smokers were allowed to smoke on the upper deck of double-decker buses (but not on the lower deck) would remain in place.

A spokesman for Passenger Transport Executive said at the time: “In recent years there has been an increased awareness of the danger to health caused by tobacco smoking and the discomfort felt by non-smokers when subjected to an atmosphere laden with tobacco smoke.

“The executive is aware of increased social demands concerning no smoking areas on public transport.”

It added it was taking positive steps to address public concerns while at the same time accommodating smokers.

The story appeared in the YEP in March 1979. If you have memories from the time, get in touch.