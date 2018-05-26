Leeds nostalgia: Yorkshire pilot Tony Smith in it for the long haul

Sherburn-in-Elmet, May 22, 1989: lone pilot Tony Smith, who flew half way around the world in a 50-year-old biplane, was not quite the man he was.

Tony, 43, of Hillam Hall, Hillam, near Castleford, touched down in the Bucker Jungmann biplane: two stones lighter after the 12,000 mile journey took him through some of the world’s hottest places.

Tony, who had a long career with the RAF, was trained as part of a specialised search and rescue team for lost nuclear weapons. He was well known in the UK for his aerial acrobatic displays. He customised the classic German plane, known for its manoeuvrability, installing a larger fuel tank, which added 200lbs to the weight of the aircraft.

If you know of Tony, please get in touch at neil.hudson@ypn.co.uk