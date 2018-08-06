Leeds nostalgia: The day the cars stopped so children could play

Following our coverage of the innovative play zone scheme implemented on Methley Terrace, Chapel Allerton in 1999, we couldn’t help but dig out some of the other images from that time.

It all began in December 1997 when children from the estate delivered their demands to be able to play out in the street in safety to a panel of 50 MPs in the House of Commons.

Methley Terrace, Leeds, is turfed today (Friday) to Launch Transport 2000's "Streets For People" campaign, designed to encourage people to reduce the ammount of traffic in their neighbourhoods. Photo by Paul Barker/PA. See PA Story TRANSPORT Streets.

It was the beginning of a campaign create the UK’s first Home Zone project.

The 12 youngsters and four adults lobbied for a change in the law allowing local councils to implement the changes, which would see cars slow to a snail’s pace and sections of the road cordoned off and some even turfed.

The results, as our pictures show (there are more online) were dramatic. Moreover, they had the desired effect, which was to coax housebound children outdoors to play and interact with one another.

In years gone by, when traffic levels were much lower than they are today, it was common to see children playing on the street.

Liall Bolens, 12 yrs (l) and Chris McQuade, 11 yrs (r) play football on Methley Terrace, Leeds, after Transport 2000 and the local residents turfed the street at the Launch of their "Streets For People" campaign, designed to encourage people to reduce the ammount of trafffic in their neighbourhoods. Photo by Paul Barker/PA. See PA Story TRANSPORT Streets.

In 1999, people living in the Methley Terrace and the surrounding area, managed to turn the clock back.

At the time, Siobhan Hodson, 13, of Methley Terrace, said she and the other children in the area were determined to persuade MPs to support the Home Zones initiative.

She said: “It is dangerous to play in the streets around here, some cars go really fast. Mums and dads are not sure about letting their children go out to play. There should be more greenery and places for us to play where we will be safe.”

We would love to hear from you about other such schemes, or if you have pictures of the Methley Terrace pilot, please get in touch.