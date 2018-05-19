Leeds nostalgia: Schofields was height of fashion in 1988

It was the era of Shakin’ Stevens, with his laid back, uber cool T-shirt with a suit look, Kylie was swanning about in stonewashed denims and flouncy tops and people were not averse to a bit of shoulder padding (Kelly Mcgillis in Top Gun anyone?)

... and over in Leeds, fashion began with the letter S, as in Schofields, which claimed to offer “the finest skincare and perfumery from the Christian Dior collection”. This picture was taken on May 25 and shows two assistants ready and waiting to pamper anyone within spraying range.

Schofields, the department store, opened in Leeds in 1901 and closed in 1996.

