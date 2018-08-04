Leeds nostalgia: Residents set up ‘no car’ zone so children can play out

Dateline: August 1999: Residents in the Methley area of Chapel Allerton, Leeds became the first pilot programme of the ‘Home Zone’, where pedestrians and cyclists have effective priority and cars must travel at walking pace.

Pictured in Methley Terrace back left to right Saiya Thompson, Amy Hodson, Tarelle Thompson, Tia Thompson and Lida Strudwick. Front left to right Siovhan Hodson, Shanice Thompson and Bailey Broadhead.

Residents on the street had campaigned for three years, with 14-year-old Siobhan Hodson even visiting Holland to do research into similar schemes there.

She said: “It is important to create community areas of the future where children are safe. The main threat is the traffic, which should be calmed in residential areas.!

“When I went to Holland, the attitude was very laid back. British people should mix more and live life outside, instead of staying in and watching TV.”

The scheme was set to cover 10 streets and about 300 houses in total, including Chapel Allerton Primary School.