Leeds nostalgia: ‘Radiation’ fears over mobile phone spread among children

Mobile phones were all the rage among young people, so much so that they were constantly going off in the school classroom.

Thousands of pupils returned to school with a new mobile phone after companies deliberately targeted them by using “trendy colours”.

While some parents argued it gave them peace of mind because they were able to tell where there loved ones were and if they were okay, critics said the sound of phones was so loud it drowned out the noise of school bells in some cases. Leeds National Union of Teachers secretary Tim Hale said: “Mobile phones could present a really disruptive influence in schools. They have even more potential to create a disruption than other technology has done, such as digital watch alarms, which initially caused big problems.”

However, that wasn’t the main cause for concern back then - that was reserved for the perceived health risks of mobile phones, especially on children.

Mr Hale added: “We are very concerned about the possible effects of radiation on children who frequently use a mobile. There has not been enough research done at the moment and as the father of two children, I would not let them have a mobile when the risks are unknown.