Leeds nostalgia: Owner saves pony from blazing barn.

Smallholding owner Shirley Woodhead saved Annabelle, a 14-year-old Dartmoor Pony, from a blazing barn on New Year’s Day.

Firefighters battled through the night to contain the fire which started just after 6pm at the bar on Green Lane, New Farnley. But it was Shirley who was first on the scene to lead Annabelle to safety.

She said: “I arrived home and ahead crackling sounds. I thought it was a strange time for people to set off fireworks but then I realised the noise was coming from the barn. I dashed up and saw the fire, phoned the fire brigade and then went to rescue Annabelle.”

Four fire crews tackled the blaze, which was made dangerous by the asbestos roof collapsing onto the bales of straw below. This made it difficult to extinguish the fire.