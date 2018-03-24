Leeds nostalgia: Out for a stroll in Bramhope

Gone are the days when more senior members of the family would encourage their offspring to “go for a walk” around about where they lived, for no other reason than to get some fresh air and see what was going on.

Going back even further, community groups saw the old tradition of ‘beating the bounds’ as one worth treasuring - and, indeed, some still keep the age-old practise alive.

The picture above was taken on March 1, 1980 and shows members of the Lower Wharfedale group of the Ramblers’ Association walking through Bramhope, near Leeds, at the start of a family ramble through the district.

If you recognise anyone in the picture, or if you still take part in ‘beating the bounds’, please get in touch with us.