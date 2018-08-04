Leeds nostalgia: Mum develops smelly paint and ‘game set and match’ for Yorkshire umpire

Have your say

Chemistry graduate Kath a mother of two, hit on the idea after her children refused to sleep in their room after she painted it with ordinary paint.

She was also said to be planning to produce aroma paint for adults with smells such as gin and tonic, marijuana, pheromones and lager.

The York umpire who famously put up with a tirade of verbal abuse from US tennis star John McEnroe, retired.

Malcolm Huntington MBE, then 65, was a former sports editor at the Yorkshire Evening Press.

