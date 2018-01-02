Leeds nostalgia: Making the news in 1948

Making the news 70 years ago this week was unfortunate workman Harry Elliott, 32, an acetylene welder, who was carried 20 yards after being struck by a tram in Leeds.

He was working on the track at Roundhay but was left with serious head injuries following the incident.

George Cameron, labourer, of Cardigan Road, Kirkstall, said: “I was with Elliott. I heard somebody shout that a tram was coming and I jumped clear.

“When I looked round, I saw Elliott on the track. He had been carried 20 yards by the car. We didn’t hear it coming.”

Another story concerned itself with the art of flirting, even promoting it among young people.

Dr Marjorie Tait, organising secretary of the London Union of Mixed Clubs and Girls’ Clubs told a Family Relations Conference: “There is no more civilising influence in the life of the boy and girl growing up through adolescence than adequate opportunities for flirtation.

“We either call it ‘necking’ and disapprove of it or call it ‘rather nice manners’ and approve of it.” She said without adequate opportunity for flirting, young people could end up committing themselves to partners too soon in life.

A shortage of seasoned wood meant £10,000 donated by the people of Leeds for a new lifeboat, could not be spent.

The money was raised following an appeal two years earlier and was handed to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution to provide one large, or two small lifeboats.

A lorry driver was fined £5 after pushing another motorist onto the pavement and clipping his wing mirror.

Builder Sidney Smith, 42, from Dewsbury, appeared before magistrates in Dewsbury and also had to pay £2 4s in costs.