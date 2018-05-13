Leeds nostalgia: Former England captain Brian Robson visits Harehills Middle School... in 1987 - were you there?

Leeds, May 3, 1987: England and Manchester United captain Bryan Robson at Harehills Middle School, Leeds, where he presented the school football team with a complete strip donated by Wembley Sportsmaster Ltd and a soccer ball which he is seen handing over to team captain Donovan Daniel.

Mr Robson OBE began his career with West Bromwich Albion in 1972 before moving to Manchester United in 1981 where he became the longest serving captain in the club’s history.

He managed Middlesbrough for seven years, guiding them to two promotions to the FA Premier League and to the first three cup finals of the club’s history.

