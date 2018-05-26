Leeds nostalgia: Firecrews tap into underground tanks in Leeds

Leeds, Pudsey May 17, 1989: Firefighters struggled to find water supplies as a huge blaze destroyed a factory and more than £1m of stock.

The fire broke out at Loxton lampshade manufacturers which occupied half of the former mill in Daytona House, Carlisle Road, Pudsey, at about 3.30pm.

Crowds gathered to watch as firefighters battled the flames.

One fireman could be seen operating a hose from the end of an extendable ladder, which towered over the building.

Firefighters were hampered by a lack of water. The rear single-storey section was completely wrecked after the blaze and half of the larger two-storey section was also badly damaged. The whole complex, which housed an engraving firm, printer, woollen fabrics and golf club maker, was quickly evacuated and no-one was hurt.

Station commander Michael Brummitt, of Pudsey, said: “The water main wasn’t big enough for a fire. But we got into some underground water tanks at the top of Carlisle Road and solved the problem.

“These water tanks were a godsend. They were built close to old property for just such an emergency.”