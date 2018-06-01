Leeds nostalgia: Cross Gates butcher makes West Yorkshire first...

Leeds, June 12, 1990: Wilson’s in Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates.

This family business run by Robert Green and his sons John and Andrew, became the first shop in West Yorkshire to be awarded membership of the prestigious Q Guild of butchers.

John (left) and Andrew Green are pictured above with the award in the window of their shop. Today, the Q Guild has 118 members from Inverness to Cornwall.

It was in 1985 that the fifth generation butchers, brothers Andrew and John Green, acquired a long-established butchers run by Sybil Wilson and Harold Lunn.

Sybil’s husband George founded the business in 1928, but died in his 40s, leaving Sybil in charge. They won England’s Best Butcher in 2005/6. In 2013, they were named Britain’s best butcher.