Leeds nostalgia: Bits of old Leeds sent to Germany... in 1979

Leeds, Sweet street, 28th March 1979'LIGHTING'Mr. Eddie Mullan, a lift engineer at the City of Leeds Public Works Department, Sweet Street, gives a last polish to one of the four old gas lamps that are to be sent to Germany.
Leeds, Sweet street, March 28, 1979: Mr Eddie Mullan, pictured, a lift engineer at the City of Leeds Public Works Department, Sweet Street, gives a last polish to one of the four old gas lamps which were to be sent to Germany.

The pieces of old Leeds were on their way our ‘twinned’ city of Dortmund. The old lights came from Accommodation Road and its junction with Dial Street in East End Park. The lights were 70 years old but were converted to run on electricity.

The article ran in the YEP on March 31, 1979.

Other items also sent included a postbox which used to stand in Cemetery Road, Beeston, a telephone kiosk and a stone cast of the city’s coat of arms.

They were to be unveiled in June. The YEP ran a ‘Mr & Mrs’ competition offering a free trip to Dortmund for the winner.

