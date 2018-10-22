Armistice 100: Back in the days when chocolate was ‘nourishing and sustaining’

Dateline: October 22, 1918: It wouldn’t happen today... but 100 years ago today, the Yorkshire Evening Post carried an advert for Cadbury’s chocolate which extolled the virtues of their products as a “palatable and convenient food”.

The advert reads: “Chocolate is made with cocoa and sugar... containing such essentials as fat, sugar and proteins. Its value to the human system can be measured by its heat-giving power, which is, weight for weight, nearly two-and-a-half times as great as lean beef, or twice as great as white bread and is invaluable to those who are compelled to go long hours between meals.”

It added both the Army and Navy had used this “nourishing and sustaining” food for some time.

In other news, there was an update on a ‘social experiment’ begun at the junction of Armley Road and Wellington Road. The scheme was aimed at making the lives of mothers-to-be better, by allowing them to withdraw from heavy work in factories and take up lighter duties, such as sewing.

The report from 100 years ago today judged the scheme a success, adding: “The only drawback being the smallness of the accommodation available in the existing premises.

“This is to be remedied for the Tramways Committee have decided to allow the old Highways Offices in Kirkstall Road to be used for the extension of the work.”

It continues on: “Besides being of a substantial character, the building is most capacious and will be able to make provision for between 60 and 70 women, whereas the present quarters have accommodation for little more than a dozen at a time.”