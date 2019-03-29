Inside the 'dark kitchen' in Leeds where meals are made for Deliveroo home delivery

For many, the sites are shrouded in mystery but Deliveroo invited us along to show what goes on behind closed doors and shed light on where home-delivery meals come from when customers order from an Editions kitchen on the delivery company's app.

1. Where is it? The Deliveroo Editions kitchen in Leeds sits off Scott Hall Street, on the edge of Chapeltown in a building once used as a church.

2. The one and only The Leeds site is the only Deliveroo Editions kitchen in Yorkshire and opened in October 2017. It hosts several restaurants in a collection of kitchens - and the focus is solely on home delivery.

3. Making money Deliveroo kits out its commercial units with purpose-built kitchens. It then takes a commission from each order taken for the brands at its Editions sites.

4. The food space Six separate kitchen units run along one wall for the restaurants to occupy, whilst along the other wall is a walk-in fridge and food storage pantry.

