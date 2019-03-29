The Deliveroo Editions kitchen in Leeds.

Inside the 'dark kitchen' in Leeds where meals are made for Deliveroo home delivery

We were given a tour of the Deliveroo Editions kitchen on the edge of Chapeltown in Leeds, as chefs prepared for a Wednesday evening shift.

For many, the sites are shrouded in mystery but Deliveroo invited us along to show what goes on behind closed doors and shed light on where home-delivery meals come from when customers order from an Editions kitchen on the delivery company's app.

The Deliveroo Editions kitchen in Leeds sits off Scott Hall Street, on the edge of Chapeltown in a building once used as a church. Picture: Google Maps

1. Where is it?

The Leeds site is the only Deliveroo Editions kitchen in Yorkshire and opened in October 2017. It hosts several restaurants in a collection of kitchens - and the focus is solely on home delivery.

2. The one and only

Deliveroo kits out its commercial units with purpose-built kitchens. It then takes a commission from each order taken for the brands at its Editions sites.

3. Making money

Six separate kitchen units run along one wall for the restaurants to occupy, whilst along the other wall is a walk-in fridge and food storage pantry.

4. The food space

