Supporting city’s kids at awards

The sixth annual Child Friendly Leeds awards will be held this evening at Leeds City Varieties Music Hall.

These are the only city awards which are entirely planned, delivered and hosted by young people. This year’s planning group is made up of 13 young people, aged 12 –17, who have named themselves ‘The Dynamics.’ Between them, they attend nine different schools across the region, and have chosen the theme of ‘Comic Superheroes’ for this evening’s event.

The Child Friendly Leeds ambition was launched in 2012, and has built up an expansive network of ambassadors over the years. Hundreds of individuals, businesses and organisations from across Leeds have signed up to be Child Friendly Leeds ambassadors, and have committed to help make Leeds the best place for children and young people to grow up in. This year, 10 businesses have sponsored the awards.

Professor Adam Beaumont, founder and CEO of aql, sponsors of the ‘Overall Contribution to Making Leeds a Child Friendly City’ award, said: “I’m dedicated to trying to create hugely positive opportunities, which contribute towards the rich and diverse picture of Leeds. We are the first child friendly city in the country and I am proud to support and champion our city’s differences and strengths.

“As the overall sponsor of Child Friendly Leeds Awards for a second year, I love the focus of the event, which celebrates the achievements of young people.”

Samantha Knight from White Rose Shopping Centre, sponsors of the ‘Child of the Year’ award, added: “Child Friendly Leeds, does a brilliant job of supporting the young people of this fabulous city. Today’s young people are the future of Leeds, and all organisations should be invested in maximising their potential and wellbeing.”