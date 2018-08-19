Soapbox derby raises £10k for charity

A soapbox derby on the hills around Harewood has helped to raise an estimated £10,000 for charity.

The event, hosted yesterday, saw more than 70 teams taking part from around the world, with two racers travelling from America and top speeds reaching 43mph.

“There are no engines - they are propelled down the hill just using the force of gravity,” said organiser James Pickard of Pickard Events. “We’ve had a full collection - ones that have been built in backyards and others that made up using the latest engineering technology, building the faster machines they can muster.

“It’s been brilliant - we think we’ve had over 2,000 people through the gates. We’re still totting up the totals but we think around £10,000 has been raised for various charities including Candlelighters and the Prince’s Trust.”