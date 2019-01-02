School’s thanks for kindness

A festive collection at a West Yorkshire school saw hundreds of donations flood in in the run up to Christmas.

Parents, students and staff at Woodkirk Academy in Tingley, Wakefield, collected hundreds of presents throughout December which were then divided up and distributed as gifts to local families, the Radio Aire ‘Mission Christmas’ appeal, and Morley Salvation Army.

The school has now issued a huge thanks to all those who got involved in the campaign, to help bring a little festive joy to somebody else’s Christmas.

In 2016, Mission Christmas generated over £15million worth of gifts and donations which were distributed to more than 350,000 disadvantaged kids across the UK – with 23,396 of recipients in West Yorkshire.

Visit salvationarmy.org.uk/morley to get involved in 2019.