Red Nose Day 2019 - How funds help vulnerable women in Leeds

Fundraisers are gearing up as the 2019 Red Nose Day campaign for Comic Relief begins today.

The last campaign, held in 2017, saw Yorkshire alone raise and donate more than £965,000.

Rowan Atkinson will revive his role from Four Weddings and a Funeral in a special ten minute film set 25 years after the original.

It helped to support 105 projects and organisations across the county.

Among those to benefit from the previous Red Nose Day was Yorkshire Sport Foundation (YSF) – a sports partnership that helps organisations to try and build stronger communities.

In Leeds, the YSF has used money from Comic Relief’s Levelling the Field initiative to partner with Together Women, which helps isolated women engage and grow in confidence through sport.

Levelling the Field launched in 2017 to support projects that use sport to promote gender equality and empower women and girls.

Farhana, from Leeds, became a community champion in January 2018, as part of the initiative, working with 129 women in the city.

She was taken into care when she was 14 after repeatedly running away from her violent home. She eventually regained her confidence through volunteering with the Together Women project.

Farhana has shared her own story as people in Leeds are being urged to help raise vital funds, ahead of the 2019 Red Nose Day on March 15.

She said that seeing other women with similar backgrounds grow in confidence was incredibly “fulfilling” for her.

“I know what these women are going through so I can understand,” Farhana said.

“We’ve got 129 women engaging across Leeds taking part in sessions Monday to Friday from health walks to boxfit and rock climbing.”

Women helped by the initiative often face problems ranging from homelessness to substance misuse.

Farhana added: “If I’d had this kind of support life would have been very different for me.”

The campaign culminates on Friday March 15, with a night of comedy and entertainment broadcast live on the BBC.

This year a team of celebrities including former MP Ed Balls, Love Island's Dani Dyer and Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall from Little Mix will attempt to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, a decade after a group led by Gary Barlow did the same.

Following the success of Red Nose Day Actually, an update of Love Actually, in 2017, the cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral will also reunite this year, for a special ten minute film set 25 years after the original.