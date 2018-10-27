Muslims from Yorkshire mosque explain why they're selling poppies for the Poppy Appeal

Members of a Yorkshire mosque have been in supermarkets collecting for the Poppy Appeal 2018 as part of a national push to raise half a million pounds for the charity.

Members of a mosque on Garnett Street in Dewsbury have been selling poppies in Morrisons in Heckmondwike today.

Arif Ahmed is a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, a worldwide organisation with a branch in the Spen Valley.

Mr Ahmed told the Yorkshire Post: "The motto of our community is Love For All Hatred For None and we have been helping the Poppy Appeal collection for many years.

"This year the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association in the UK (an auxiliary organisation of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association) has pledged £500,000 towards the Poppy Appeal and we are intending to honour that pledge."

A spokesman for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association said: "The Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association UK’s Poppy Appeal campaign is linked to its annual Charity Walk for Peace where hundreds of thousands of pounds are raised for UK charities every year.

"To date, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association UK Poppy Appeal has raised an incredible £350,000 through hundreds of man-hours by its members volunteering across the UK.

Mr. Mubashar Siddiqui, AMEA UK’s National Poppy Appeal Coordinator, said:“AMEA UK is committed to serving humanity and are committed to fundraising efforts throughout the year for hundreds of UK based charities.

"One of the highlights of the year is the annual Poppy Appeal that not just AMEA UK, but all auxiliaries of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK take an active part in at this time of year.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity to help those who served their country so that we may live in peace and furthermore it is an opportunity to remember those who lost their lives during the World Wars.”

-> 97-year-old wartime radio operator launches Leeds Poppy Appeal 2018