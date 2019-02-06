Join paperclip challenge fun

businesses across Yorkshire are being asked to swap a pink paperclip for a prize that Candlelighters - a local children’s cancer charity - can raffle or auction to raise funds.

The Big Pink Paperclip Challenge is a fun and different way for businesses across Yorkshire to give back to their communities.

Held between February and May 2019, the challenge involves businesses trading humble pink paperclips for the best prizes they possibly can, on behalf of the Yorkshire-based children’s cancer charity.

The Big Pink Paperclip Pack features everything businesses need to know about this fundraising competition, that sees businesses rewarded for their innovation, team work and best use of social media, using the hashtag #BigPinkPaperclip.

Amy Harrison, corporate fundraiser at Candlelighters, said “The Big Pink Paperclip Challenge is a really fun and different way for businesses to give back.

“Every year, 150 children are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire, and Candlelighters are there to support them, and their families, for as long as they need us.

“Receiving prizes we can raffle or auction is so valuable, and will help us to raise the £1.6 million we need to run the charity each year.

“By trading a paperclip for a prize, we hope that businesses will collect a vast array of fantastic raffle items or auction lots for us.

“This is a great way for colleagues to work together and have some fun, and we’d like to thank all the businesses already signed up and taking part in the challenge this year.”

Businesses can find out more by visiting www.candlelighters.org.uk/bigpinkpaperclip and can sign up to receive a pack by calling Amy on 0113 3229283.