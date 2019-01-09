Golfers tee off for local charity

Golfers from Waterton Park Golf Club, in Wakefield, have raised over £500 for a local charity, with a festive competition.

Over 90 members turned out to play a round of golf last month, followed by a luncheon and raffle in aid of Wakefield’s Community Awareness Programme, which aims to relieve poverty in the city.

Event organiser, Bob Guard, said: “This is the third year that the annual Christmas Roll Up has taken place and supported a charity, and this year we had a record entry. The weather was kind to us – only a little rain, but not enough to dampen the spirits of the members who took part.”

Kevin Dobson, centre manager at CAP, said “We really appreciate this magnificent £530 total.”