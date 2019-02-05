Fundraising to continue after brave Leeds woman Vicki Aldwin’s death

Have your say

FRIENDS of a brave Leeds pub manager who fulfilled her bucket list wishes after being diagnosed with terminal cancer have pledged to continue fundraising in her memory.

The crowdfunding appeal launched so Vicki Aldwin, of Oakwood , could fulfil her last wishes is to continue.

Vicki Aldwin with taxidermist Chris Elliott

Cash raised will initially go to St Gemma’s Hospice, where 32-year-old Vicki spent her final days before her death on January 21.

Her best friend, Katy Winship, now also wants to set up a cancer charity in her name to raise awareness of the ovarian cancer that claimed her life.

Vicki was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma of the ovary in October, 2017.

She was in remission until August of last year, when doctors at St James’s Hospital said the cancer had returned and her condition was terminal.

Her friends then launched a bucket list crowdfunding appeal, which raised more than £11,600.

It enabled Vicki to fulfil a string of last wishes including learning taxidermy, visiting Berlin and going on a trip Disneyland Paris.

Her best friend Ms Winship, of Woodlesford, said hundreds of people attended Vicki’s funeral at Lawnswood Cemetery last week.

A wake was held at The Mustard Pot pub, in Chapel Allerton, where Vicki worked as assistant manager.

Ms Winship said “The crematorium was overflowing, she was such a well-loved and inspiring person.

“We all came together to make wonderful memories for this inspiring warrior of a woman and we raised a fortune.

“But through our sadness, more amazing things are going to happen for other people like Vicki. We have sworn to keep the momentum going and keep Vicki’s memory and spirit alive.

“I personally told Vicki that she would not die in vain. We will continue to raise awareness of small cell carcinoma of the ovary and raise money for charity in Vicki’s name.”

Ms Winship is now appealing to anyone who wants to get involved in fundraising and can offer help including a venue or raffle prizes, to contact her at katywinship@hotmail.co.uk

To donate to the appeal, go to www.gofundme.com/vicki039s-bucket-list