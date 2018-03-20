Fundraising page in memory of Leeds musician raises thousands

A fundraising page which was set up in memory of well-known busker Jonny Walker has reached over £6,500 in donations.

The page was set up by Jonny’s sister, Sarah Walker, after the performer passed away suddenly last week at the age of 37.

The father-of-two was regularly seen busking in Leeds as well as other towns and cities across the UK.

Money raised from the page will cover funeral costs and also further the work of causes Jonny supported such as homelessness, busking rights, and Keep Streets Live!, the campaign for which he was both founder and director.

Many people have left tributes to the singer on the page:

Nick Barker commented: “Still can’t believe the sad news. We finally met Jonny in person at the beginning of February 2018 after regularly following his live feeds and also becoming a patron. Lovely man and very talented musician who’ll be greatly missed by everyone. His music will live on and give comfort and joy to people for a long long time. Deepest condolences to Jonny’s family and friends.”

Stephen Roper wrote: “Jonny was inspired by his faith to live a life helping others. That is very special. We will always remember him.”

Nick and Mandy Briggs said: “The rain falls harder than it did before now that you’re gone Most sincere condolences to Jonny’s family.”

To donate to the page visit www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-jonny-walker