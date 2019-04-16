Cycling on together! Leeds United fans gear up for fundraising tandem bike ride to Amsterdam

A Leeds United-supporting couple will be cycling on together this summer as they fly the flag for the Whites on a fundraising tandem bike ride from Yorkshire to Amsterdam.

Alex and Jenna Easton, from Kippax, are tackling the 145-mile challenge over two days in June to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

The couple's work-in-progress cycling jersey design.

Alex, 36, has taken part in the charity's annual Football To Amsterdam fundraiser twice before, riding solo on both occasions.

This time around, however, 34-year-old Jenna wanted to get involved as well and so they decided to make the trip on a tandem.

And today, as Alex and Jenna became the latest stars of the Yorkshire Evening Post's Marching on Together series, they thanked the Leeds United family for the "outstanding support" they have received to date.

They have already raised more than £1,700 through donations to their JustGiving page, while Leeds fan and designer Matt Granger is working on United-themed cycling jerseys for them to wear.

The jerseys will feature the names of a string of sponsors, including the Talking Shutt podcast, Leeds fanzine The Square Ball and the Leeds United Supporters' Trust.

Looking ahead to the event, Alex said: "Training is happening slowly, it's been a massive learning curve for us just learning how to ride the thing, but hopefully we will be able to get through the two days without falling out too much!

"We are taking part in this as we think that prostate cancer needs to be kicked into touch and hopefully our fundraising should be able to help us towards that goal."

Nearly 400 fans of clubs nationwide have signed up for the Football To Amsterdam challenge, with riders having the option of setting out from either Yorkshire or London.

The White Rose leg will run from Barnsley's Oakwell ground to Hull on day one, followed by an overnight ferry journey to Rotterdam and another 75 miles on the road in Holland on day two.

To back Alex and Jenna's fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tandem-whites.

People or companies interested in joining the list of jersey sponsors are asked to e-mail tandemwhites@gmail.com.

The finished jersey design will be going on general sale – thanks to support from Leeds fan Joanna Potter, of www.cycle-clothing.co.uk – and part of the proceeds from each purchase will be added to the couple's fundraising total.

The YEP is asking readers to nominate special United fans, young or old, to feature in future editions of Marching on Together.

The series has been launched to salute stalwart supporters during the final stages of a season that could see their loyalty rewarded with a long-overdue return to the Premier League for Leeds.

To make a nomination, ring 0113 238 8463 or e-mail paul.robinsons@jpimedia.co.uk.