WIN York Dungeon family annual passes and York Grand Opera House tickets

IT'S a scream at the award winning York Dungeon and to celebrate the launch of a brand new scary show we have annual family passes to be won.

Two lucky winners also each get tickets to York Grand Opera House for two adults and two children.-

The Curse Of The Witch is a new live performance which is opening in time for Easter - visitors can be the first to brave the show from Saturday, April 13.

There are 11 shows to experience featuring famous Yorkshire characters from Dick Turpin to Guy Fawkes, with actors bringing them to life on immersive 360 degree sets.

You’ll be screaming and laughing through 2,000 years of York’s darkest history with a frightfully fun time guaranteed all year at The York Dungeon in Clifford Street, in York city centre.

It's just a 10 minute walk from York Railway Station and for those driving to the attraction there are lots of parking spaces in the city centre.

For opening times and more visit www.thedungeons.com/york

WIN YORK DUNGEON ANNUAL FAMILY PASSES AND YORK GRAND OPERA HOUSE THEATRE TICKETS

For a chance to win our prizes enter our free draw online or by post.

You can use our secure web form - CLICK HERE.

Or post your name, age and contact details to York Dungeon Family Annual Passes Competition, c/o Raza Zulfiqar, Advertising Department, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 1BE.

Winners will be chosen at random from all entries and notified after deadline on Thursday, April 18, 2019, 4pm.

York Dungeon terms and conditions: Pass is valid for 12 months from announcement of the winners and cannot be used with other discounts or offers. Children under four are not permitted to enter York Dungeon, even with an adult.

Grand Opera House York tickets are subject to availability.

Can you stomach the frights at The York Dungeon?

All contact for York Dungeon and Grand Opera House York tickets must be made through the York Dungeon.

The York Dungeon reserves the right to remove any promotions and/or competitions

Transport not included. One entry per person allowed, per entry method. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and conditions apply - for full details see our online story or visit www.jpimedia.co.uk.

Data will be shared securely between JPIMedia and York Dungeon to alert winners, distribute prizes or as otherwise directed.

Infamous dark characters are brought to life with 11 live shows