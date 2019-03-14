WIN tickets to sold out Naked Noodle cooking demos with MasterChef TV star

MasterChef TV star and culinary genius Nawamin Pinpathomrat is set to present an incredible five course meal he has created using popular snack brand Naked at a sold out two day event in Leeds.

But you could still be going.

We have tickets to be won to this pop-up restaurant exclusive in the city centre.

The menu, with vegetarian options available on request, is based around the Naked range. Dishes include duck and hoisin spring rolls, green curry stuffed baby squid, prawns and salmon roe, a Japanese curry arancini with pork croquette on a bed of shredded cabbage, chili beef, ox cheek and Thai basil.

Deserts will also be produced, with Naked Noodle Red curry biscuit, fresh lychee and coconut ice cream.

The one off dishes will be sampled across four free sessions, two each day - 12 noon to 3pm and 7pm to 10pm - at Lamberts Yard in Leeds city centre on March 22 and 23.

Tickets were free for the lunch and dinner events which are now fully booked to see the Thai born MasterChef 2018 runner up and 2019 judge in action.

But we have teamed up with Leeds based Symington’s, who make the Naked brand, to give away the last tickets.

Two lucky winners will win a pair of tickets for either Saturday lunch, 12 noon to 3pm, or Saturday dinner, 7pm to 10pm.

Leeds based Symingtons make the popular snack brand Naked Noodle

