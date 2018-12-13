WIN: Tickets to see Little Mix at Leeds First Direct Arena

POP sensations Little Mix are coming to leeds First Direct arena and we have a Christmas cracker of a prize t be won - tickets to see the show!

The Shout Out to My Ex fab four - Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards - are the world's biggest girl group with other number one hits including debut Cannonball, Wings and Black Magic.

With even more greatest hits from five best selling albums they have scored more than one billion YouTube and Vevo views worldwide.

Little Mix, the first group to win The X Factor back in 2011, were mentored by singer-songwriter, actress, and TV personality Tulisa Contostavlos of hip hop band N-Dubz.

But they also publicly thanked Yorkshire's own star maker Eliot Kennedy - who has written and produced hits for the likes of The Spice Girls, who helped them on the show.

They have established themselves as one of the world's top pop dance acts and one of the most phenomenal live acts around.

They will perform all the hits including songs from aptly named fifth studio album LM5 on next year's LM5 Tour with two nights at Leeds First Direct Arena, on Monday and Tuesday, November 18 and 19.

BUY TICKETS: To guarantee tickets, priced £34.50 to £158.25, with suite experiences also available, call the Box Office on 0844 248 1585 or buy online at www.firstdirectarena.com.

Or you could try to win a pair in our free draw.

WIN TICKET TO SEE LITTLE MIX AT LEEDS FIRST DRECT ARENA

The quickest way to enter is by submitting your details using the secure link here online - CLICK HERE.

Or post your full name and details, including a mobile or day time phone number, to Win Little Mix Tickets Competition, c/o Raza Zulfiqar, Advertising Department, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 1BE.

BUT HURRY! Deadline is Monday, December 17, 2018, at 12 noon.

Our winner will be selected at random from all entries - only one entry per entry method allowed. UK entrants only. Transport not included. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and marketing conditions apply. Details at www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition