WIN Blue Planet II - Live In Concert tickets for spectacle at Leeds First Direct Arena

Blue Planet II - Live In Concert, the arena tour showcasing the BAFTA Award winning TV series on a huge screen with a full orchestra, arrives at Leeds First Direct Area this week

Five lucky winners will get a pair of tickets each to this amazing spectacle which plays on Tuesday, March 19, 7.30pm.

For free prize draw entry details see below.

BUY TCKETS: Guarantee your seats - tickets are £46.20 to £68.70. Buy in person, call 0844 248 1585 or visit www.firstdirectarena.com.

Bradford born BBC Countryfile presenter Anita Rani will be on stage to host the show and guide audiences through the magical immersive experience celebrating the wonders and mysteries of the planet’s oceans and wildlife.

She will introduce highlights from across the award winning Sir David Attenborough TV series featuring walruses, killer wales, dolphins, sea lions, tuna, puffins, clownfish and more projected on a big screen in breathtaking 4k Ultra.

Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and David Fleming’s stirring score, conducted by Matthew Freeman, will be played live by the 80-piece City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

A fantastical journey from icy polar seas to pulsating coral reefs, from the luminous deep sea to enormous kelp forests, Blue Planet II – Live In Concert is an epic two-hour show.

WIN TICKETS:

For a chance to win one of five pairs of tickets to the Leeds date enter our free prize draw.

You can submit your details using our secure web form

Or on Twitter follow @GW1962 then retweet any of his tweets

Winners will be chosen at random from all entries and notified after deadline tomorrow, Sunday, March 17, 2019, 7pm..

Transport not included. One entry per person allowed, per entry method. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and conditions apply see www.jpimedia.co.uk.

Your data will be shared securely between JPIMedia and show promoters FKP Scorpio to alert winners, distribute prizes or as otherwise directed.