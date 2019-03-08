WIN a Mecca Bingo party night out with meal and drinks for 10 in Leeds

BINGO! Win our amazing Mecca Leeds free draw and you'll get a fun night of food, drinks and of course bingo for 10 people – a prize worth up to £500!

We have teamed up with Mecca Bingo for this mega prize,.

One lucky reader and nine guests will experience a top night out at either a Mecca’s Mega Value or Sensational Sundays event at one of Mecca’s three clubs in Leeds – Mayfair, Hunslet or Crossgates.

Mecca Leeds Mega Value nights are every Tuesday and Thursday with prices to play from £2. Sensational Sunday events, every Sunday, give players the chance to win prizes all night.

Included in our prize for 10 are meals, drinks, bingo dabbers and an evening of bingo games, with the chance to win more prizes.

Enter our free prize draw by post or online.

Post your name, age and contact details to Mecca Bingo Competition, Raza Zulfiqar, Advertising Department, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 1BE.

Or complete our secure web form - CLICK HERE.

One winner will be chosen at random from all entries after deadline on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 4pm.

Prize must be redeemed at Mecca Leeds Crossgates, Hunslet or Mayfair and as arranged, on a Mecca Mega Value night, either a Tuesday or Thursday, or Sensational Sunday event on a Sunday. It cannot be carried forward to another visit. Complimentary bingo games are only applicable to the main stage bingo. Special games, including but not limited to, National Bingo Game, Firecracker and Richest Link are excluded.

Complimentary food, drink and bingo for the winning party is available up to the value of £500.

There is no cash or other alternative to the prize described

Prize is for one winner and nine friends. All members of the party must be aged 18 or over. Photographic ID may be required. Mecca Bingo and other Rank Group employees are not permitted to enter this competition

Transport not included. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and conditions also apply - for full details at www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions.

Mecca Bingo

Your data will be shared securely between JPIMedia and Mecca Bingo, to alert our winner and organise the prize night out. Your details will not be used for any other purpose than that for which you have given consent.

