WIN: 2019 Europe's Strongest Man tickets to Giants Live action at Leeds First Direct Arena

NEW World's Strongest Man Hafþór 'Thor' Björnsson will face some of the biggest strongmen on the planet to keep hold of his Europe's Strongest man title at Leeds First Direct Arena and we have tickets to be won.

Five lucky readers will win a pair of tickets each for the annual showdown this taking year place on Saturday, April 6, from 5pm. Entry details below.

Four times ESM champion and new World’s Strongest Man Thor, AKA 'The Mountain' from TV;s Game of Thrones, is odds-on favourite to secure a record fifth title

But 11 competitors will be standing in his way including World’s Strongest Man runner-up Mateusz Kieliszkowski from Poland.

Four times World’s Strongest Man winner, USA's Brian Shaw, will also be going up against Thor and all-comers when he guests in event one, The World Log Lift Championships.

Also taking part in the log lift will be last year's joint winner and new fan favourite, Iron Biby of Burkina Faso, the 180kg, cartwheeling behemoth who has arguably the best shot at overcoming Zydrunas Savickas’ 228kg world record. Though Shaw will also have his sights on Robert Oberst’s American record of 211kg.

Brit-hating braggart, Oberst, is also going to be there with Rob Kearney - the world’s first openly gay professional strongman. New strength sensation, Larry Wheels, who has moved from bodybuilding to powerlifting stardom and now aims to test his strength among the biggest in the world.

Newly- crowned Britain’s Strongest Man, Graham Hicks, from Morecambe, who won his first major title in Sheffield recently looks to be in superb form and will be eying a podium place and the British log record, of 213kg, held by retired former World Strongest Man, now show host and pundit, Eddie Hall - who famously set a half a tonne deadlift world record in Leeds.

Thor

Scotland’s Luke Stoltman may also look to add to his recent 200kg press, especially with his six foot eight inch younger brother Tom “The Albatross”, breathing down his neck. Tom placed 3rd at Britain’s and may have gone a couple better had it not been for a disastrous 2nd event.

