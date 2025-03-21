6 . Rylan - BBC One

Rylan will be on presenting duties as well for Red Nose Day this year - he has previously completed a challenge for Comic Relief. He said: “I’m looking forward to working with everyone and just having some fun whilst raising money for an amazing cause. Comic Relief is so ingrained in all our DNAs from when we were kids; it’s always been something we raise money for whether at school or at work and everyone always has an awareness about the work Comic Relief does, so to be a part of it on this scale is an honour.” | BBC/Ray Burmiston Photo: BBC/Ray Burmiston