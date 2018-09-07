VIDEO: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena launches free Wi-Fi plus food order app and Steelers store

Sheffield FlyDSA Arena has announced a free new public Wi-Fi system to get everyone online - up to 13,600 concert-goers.

It coincides with the launch of its SIVLive app, which includes a unique function to fast track food and drink queues by ordering via the app during Arena events to collect at pre-paid pick up areas.

And future plans are to have food and drink delivered direct to your seat, says Dom Stokes, Head of SIVLive, in charge of entertainment and events at SIV, which owns and runs the Arena, Sheffield City Hall and other venues.

DOWNLOAD SIVLive APP: Get the FREE new SIVLive app from your app store - for Apple IOS devices visit itunes.apple.com and for Android visit Google Play at play.google.com.

The SIVLive app can also be used off-site to buy tickets, will feature latest announcements, videos, offers and competitions.

There is a Sheffield Steelers section and it is being launched as the Steelers merchandise store also opens inside the venue at the start of the new 2018-19 season.

Arena bosses also outlined its Made of Steel Made of Stars project - including plans to live stream intimate gigs in its SIVLive Arena Club, to showcase tour and album launching bands and hotly tipped local acts, in association with The Star and its sister titles, such as The Yorkshire Post.

The announcements were made at a corporate day which also celebrated the first anniversary of the naming rights by Doncaster Sheffield Airport and a new season of shows which includes homecomings by Sheffield icons Arctic Monkeys, playing to 52,000 fans over four sold-out nights, The Human League and Def Leppard.

Other upcoming highlights include Gatecrasher, a club-night celebrating the Sheffield grown global brand, Disney On Ice returning for its 27th consecutive year with nine performances of their Dream Big show, comedy from Britain’s best loved pub sitcom Early Doors and evenings with TV's Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick and Hollywood action man Jean Claude Van Damme.

Already confirmed for 2019 is a sell-out George Ezra gig, comedy from Bill Bailey, the Indoor Bike Trials, The Original Harlem Globetrotters and Britain’s Strongest Man, with theatre layout shows for Professor Brian Cox World Tour and Blue Planet II Live In Concert.

BUY TICKETS: For show tickets and details for all events also visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

Since it opened in 1991, the Arena - the region's biggest capacity indoor entertainments venue - has hosted more than 3,000 local, regional, national and international events, from major concerts to comedy, sport to theatre, family shows to exhibitions and conferences.

It has welcomed more than 16 million people through its doors, bringing more than £500 million to the Sheffield economy.

Mr Stokes said: "There has been a significant investment into the digital media infrastructure of the venue to enhance the customer experience, whether they are a hockey fan, a gig-goer or a business delegate.

"The Arena now has free public access Wi-Fi capable of coping with 13,600 fans online at the same time.

"A new SIV Live app will allow customer to order and pre-pay for food & drink then collect from fast-track dedicated pick-up points as well as book tickets and enter exclusive competitions. The venue’s concourse areas have also been upgraded with the installation of high spec digital signage that will give us the ability to live stream events taking place in the hall to the concourse audience. The catering stands have been refreshed and there is now a Steelers merchandise store stocking all the Ice Hockey teams latest merchandise.

"As we move into the new event season shows are being announced weekly and already confirmed we have the start of the Steelers Ice Hockey season in September and it was confirmed that this will feature six fixtures where all tickets will be priced £5 each - for three hours of family entertainment that really is an amazing deal and fantastic value."

He added: "A brand new initiative is something we're calling Made of Steel Made of Stars - which will be intimate money can’t buy exclusive gigs and showcases that will take place in unusual areas such as the venue's newly rebranded Arena Club.

“SIVLive is intended to be a beacon that embodies the vast history, the heritage, the culture and the experience of all our venues and the teams that operate them.

"As a group annually we welcome around 1.2 million customers through our doors and play host to over 1700 events. These events include some of the biggest concerts, international or nationally renowned sporting occasions and of course our local community events.

"The Arena is an incredibly flexible space and not just for show business, but the doors are also open to the business community for conferences, meetings, exhibitions & dinners. The buzz, feel and heritage of the venue and all the others in the SIVLive portfolio really do ensure these venues are idea for an inspirational business event and the ancillary spaces such as hospitality suites and break out spaces have been refurbished to reflect that.

“We are proud to celebrate the first anniversary of our sponsorship with FlyDSA Arena. As the city’s airport we see working closely with the Sheffield’s leading entertainment and leisure venue as very important to promote our growing number of destinations and the region to inbound visitors. Having a strong entertainment and leisure offering is really important to attracting visitors to our region and these new initiatives from the Arena will only reinforce their already exciting offering.”

The Arena is operated by SIV which is part of the not-for-profit Sheffield City Trust (SCT) whose primary objective is to improve the health and wellbeing of Sheffield people by providing facilities for entertainment, sport and leisure.

SIVLive Portfolio includes; The FlyDSA Arena - Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall, Scarborough Spa, Whitby Pavilion, English Institute of Sport - Sheffield, Ponds Forge International Sports Centre – Sheffield, IceSheffield, SIV Tickets & SIV Events.

