VIDEO: Shed Seven perform intimate live stream hits for fans at Leeds First Direct Arena

Shed Seven fans got the chance to "Disco Down" with the Britpop stars at a YEP exclusive live streamed set promoting the band's biggest and best ever UK tour.

Their first headline arena shows include Leeds First Direct Arena, scene of the VIP acoustic live stream.

November and December dates await the Yorkshire indie darlings. "Its fantastic," said frontman Rick Witter, "we're any arena band ... and it's only taken 29 years!"

He promised gig-goers "maximum pleasures and intense highs" on the road.

Lead guitarist Paul Banks confirmed the concerts will showcase "all our hits," the mini "money can't buy" concert showcasing five such tracks in shape of anthemic Going For Gold, It's Not Easy, On Standby

Bully Boy and fans' fave Chasing Rainbows.

Formed in York in 1990, the group are set to play 20 dates.

Special guests are The Twang and, also added to the Leeds show, Sheffield indie chart stars Reverend & The Makers.

Frontman Rick Witter chatting to fans during our live stream. Photos Tony Johnson

The tour marks 25th anniversary of debut album Change Giver.

The tour will feature choice cuts from latest album Instant Pleasures, including Room In My House and Better Days, plus the band's greatest hits such as She Left Me On Friday and Getting Better.

Rick continued: “We can’t wait to get back out on the road later this year to play some of our favourite venues and visit some brand new places.

"It’s always been the band's ambition to play an arena show and we are absolutely thrilled that finally we are getting to do this in our home county Yorkshire!! See you at the front.”

Frontman Rick Witter and lead guitarist Paul Banks entertaining fans with acoustic set of hits

SHED SEVEN 2019 UK TOUR DATES - WITH SUPPORT THE TWANG

NOVEMBER

THU 21 STOKE VICTORIA HALL

FRI 22 BIRMINGHAM O2 ACADEMY

SAT 23 NOTTINGHAM ROCK CITY

MON 25 CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE

TUE 26 BLACKBURN KING GEORGES HALL

THU 28 ABERDEEN MUSIC HALL

FRI 29 GLASGOW O2 ACADEMY

DECEMBER

MON 02 MIDDLESBROUGH TOWN HALL

TUE 03 SCUNTHORPE BATHS HALL

THU 05 LIVERPOOL O2 ACADEMY

FRI 06 LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU

SAT 07 LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA (Plus special guests The Twang and Reverend & The Makers)

MON 09 CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE

TUE 10 NORWICH UEA

WED 11 NEWCASTLE O2 ACADEMY

FRI 13 LONDON O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON

MON 16 CARDIFF UNI THE GREAT HALL

TUE 17 BOURNEMOUTH O2 ACADEMY

WED 18 BRISTOL O2 ACADEMY

FRI 20 MANCHESTER O2 VICTORIA WAREHOUSE

