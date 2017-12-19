VIDEO PREVIEW: Yorkshire rising stars RedFaces announce 2018 tour dates

Have your say

Sheffield's rising stars RedFaces gave fans an early Christmas present today - announcing new tour dates for early next year.

The guitar band will perform locally at Leeds and York - along with UK wide dates in Oxford, Northampton, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Kings Heath, Coventry, Leicester, Newport, Hastings and Bristol.

TICKETS: Tickets and all dates for the February 2018 tour are available at www.seetickets.com/tour/redfaces.

Hometown fans can see them before Christmas with limited tickets left for their gig at Record Junkie, with support from Barnsley's Sundance, on Thursday, December 21, at 7pm - tickets at www.wegottickets.com.

It follows an incredible breakthrough year after their latest single - Take It Or Leave It - was recently chosen as BBC Radio 1’s Introducing Track Of The Week.

Radio 1 new music supporter Huw Stephens said of the hotly tipped quartet: “Another brilliant band from Sheffield breaking through at the moment”.

VIDEO: Check out a live version of Take It Or Leave It, filmed in Sheffield - CLICK HERE.

Redfaces are Harry Lyon, from Dronfield, on vocal and rhythm guitar, his former school pals Charlie Yapp, of Chesterfield, on drums and Isaac White, of Sheffield, on bass, backing vocals and keyboards.

Fourth member of the band is Ryan Laycock, on lead guitar, who joined them last year.

They were signed over a year a go by Sony RCA while still at school and were launched as the city's best kept secret when they set the music world on fire with the release of their aptly named explosive debut single Kerosene.

READ MORE: Sheffield band Redfaces set music world on fire with debut Kerosene - watch video report.

The journey started at 2Fly studios in Sheffield, recording demos with Alan Smyth, the man behind the Arctic Monkey's first ventures.

Out of these sessions came the band’s first release, Katie Come Home, in early 2015 – also championed by BBC Introducing it attracted the attention of the London A&R fraternity, eventually signing with RCA last year.

RedFaces gave a storming performance at Community Festival this summer, had support slots with DMA’s and a headline tour, including a sold-out hometown show at Sheffield’s Plug,

The band also performed at Live at Leeds, The Great Escape, Dot to Dot, Isle of Wight, TRNSMT, Kendall Calling and Truck.

After playing the Dice Festival in Holland they have been busy on a UK tour this month with dates in Hull, Nottingham, Southampton, Bath, Chester, Liverpool and Manchester.

With each gig their audience is rapidly growing, and the band are showing no signs of slowing down.

