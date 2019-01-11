Why sharing your Netflix account could soon be banned thanks to new anti-sharing tech

A new tech system means people sharing Netflix passwords could soon be a thing of the past.

Firm Synamedia has revealed a new AI system which is designed to clamp down on people who share their accounts with other people.

The system uses algorithms of 'machine learning' in order to spot what it thinks are shared passwords on services like Netflix and HBO.

The services can then choose what to do with the culprits, including making them upgrade to their own service or shutting the account down.

The new technology was revealed by Synamedia at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) tech conference this week.

On its website, Synamedia says the technology will "Integrate credentials sharing policy engine with your subscriber database to monetize legitimate subscribers" and "

"Detect and shutdown large-scale, for-profit credential sharing accounts run by fraudsters"

Jean Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer at Synamedia, said: “Casual credentials sharing is becoming too expensive to ignore.

"Our new solution gives operators the ability to take action. Many casual users will be happy to pay an additional fee for a premium, shared service."

Synamedia has started testing the system and in future it will offer its services to Netflix and other streaming services.

If adopted, it could be the latest in a change to the way streaming services clamp down on users gaming the system. Two years ago Netflix announced a change to crack down on VPNs so that users in the UK could no longer tweak their DNS settings to access US content and vice versa.