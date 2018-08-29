TV preview: Mother’s Day

Following the 1993 Warrington bomb attack which left two boys dead, a grieving family and a Dublin housewife form an unlikely alliance to bring about peace and heal communities on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Sue McHugh (Vicky McClure), an unassuming and usually shy housewife, is deeply affected by news of the tragedy. Spurred into action by the events in Warrington and the hope that she can make a difference, Sue urges people across Ireland to demonstrate that the killings on all sides must stop. But has Sue underestimated the challenge of brokering peace in a community that has known such conflict?

As the grieving Wendy and Colin Parry (Anna Maxwell Martin and Daniel Mays) search desperately for answers to their son Tim’s senseless killing, they form an alliance with Sue, her husband Arthur (David Wilmot) and their Peace ‘93 movement, travelling to Dublin in a bid to bring about peace and ensure Tim’s enduring legacy is one of hope and tolerance.

Based on real events, Mother’s Day is written by Nick Leather and directed by Fergus O’Brien.

Mother’s Day, Monday, BBC Two, 9pm