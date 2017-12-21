TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

Festive schedules not enough? Dive into the stream baby...

Snowfall - Full series

Franklin Saint is living with his mum and looking for a way to get on in life. He’s already working as a small-time dealer, but he had a good education and he wants to do the right thing. After a chance meeting, Franklin senses an opportunity his mother wouldn’t approve of, one that will change his life.

Christmas Specials: Cuckoo & Bad Education.

In Cuckoo it’s Christmas in Lichfield and Lorna is full of the yuletide spirit, in more ways than one. In Bad Education, it is time for the Abbey Grove Christmas play, and with Miss Pickwell no longer around Mr Fraser decides Alfie is the obvious replacement to direct.

Elementary Seasons 1-5

Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu star as Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson in a clever modern-day twist on the detective stories. The eccentric Holmes has escaped to Manhattan after a fall from grace in London and a stint in rehab, but he soon teams up with former surgeon Joan Watson .

American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story

A fascinating docuseries chronicling Playboy magazine’s charismatic founder, Hugh Hefner, and his impact on global culture. Told from his unique perspective with never-before-seen footage from his private archive, discover the captivating story about the man behind the bunny.

Travelers

Special operatives, known as travellers, are sent back in time from the future to prevent the collapse of society. This is done by transferring their consciousness into the body of a 21st-century human - and to minimise the disruption to the timeline, the process is carried out moments before the chosen person’s recorded death.

Beauty And The Beast (Sky Cert PG)

Directed by Bill Condon (Dreamgirls), this lavish, live-action retelling of the classic Disney animation certainly doesn’t skimp on spectacle. It’s a full-on, bells-and-whistles musical, and all the beloved set-pieces are present and correct – particularly effective are the central Be Our Guest dinner sequence and the raucous tavern singalong with the narcissistic Gaston (a spot-on Luke Evans) and his adoring sidekick LeFou (Josh Gad).

Emma Watson’s Belle and Dan Stevens’ Beast are also backed up by a big-name voice cast that includes Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Emma Thompson as Mrs Potts and Ian McKellen as curmudgeonly mantel clock Cogsworth.