TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The best shows on telly during Christmas week...

Call The Midwife, Christmas Day, BBC One, 7.40pm

Boxing Day brings a large snowfall that covers the country. The weather causes major disruption across Poplar as the roads become blocked and pipes freeze. Valerie helps Linda and Selwyn, an unmarried couple living in a caravan, prepare for their baby.

Little Women, Boxing Day, BBC One, 8pm

Christmas, 1861. The March sisters - Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy - prepare for a Christmas without presents or their father, a Union army chaplain who is away at war. Learning to appreciate the smaller things in life, the sisters strike up a friendship with their charming new neighbour Laurie, and his tutor John.

The Miniaturist Boxing Day, BBC One, 9pm

1686. Eighteen year-old Nella Oortman knocks at the door of a grand house in the wealthiest quarter of Amsterdam. Full of hopes and dreams, she has come from the country to begin a new life as the wife of wealthy merchant, Johannes Brandt. But instead she’s met by his cold sister Marin.

Travel Man: 48 Hours In Hong Kong, Boxing Day, Channel 4, 8pm

Richard Ayoade is joined by Jon Hamm, star of Mad Men, for a yomp around Hong Kong - the most visited and most vertical city on the planet. They join 26.7 million tourists, as they gorge themselves on questionable foodstuffs, traditional transportation and the world’s largest seated Buddha statue.

Ratburger, Christmas Eve, Sky One & NOW TV, 6pm

Life isn’t good for Zoe (Talia Barnett). So, when a rat shows in her bedroom she quickly makes a friend. But he turns out to be no ordinary rodent. However, gross and greasy Burt (David Walliams), the owner of the school burger van, has other ideas, and most of them involve a mincer… Sheridan Smith also stars.