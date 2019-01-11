The TV programmes made in Leeds

From comedies and quiz shows to documentaries and dramas, Leeds has played host to a succession of much-loved TV programmes over the years.
Here are five you may remember:
1. The Red Riding Trilogy
The TV adaptations of Yorkshire author David Peace's novels 1974, 1980 and 1983 were first aired on C4 in 2009.They depicted a savagely violent world of police and council corruption during the Yorkshire Ripper's reign of terror.
Yorkshire TV's gloriously-daft Saturday evening show ran on ITV for 10 years until 1988 under the watchful eye of host Ted Rogers. Best known for its Dusty Bin booby prize and prize clues that would have stumped Sherlock Holmes.
More than 4,000 episodes of the daytime quiz were filmed at ITV's Kirkstall Road studios in Leeds. Originally hosted by irrepressible Richard Whiteley, it was the first programme broadcast on C4 when the station launched in 1982.
Yorkshire TV's sitcom Rising Damp ran for 28 episodes between 1974 and 1978. Starred Leonard Rossiter as Rigsby, the seedy landlord of a run-down boarding house in a city that is never named but is widely assumed to be Leeds.