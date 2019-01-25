The Last Survivors - Why this landmark documentary is a must watch

This landmark documentary gathers together the compelling and, in some cases, never-before-heard testimony from the last Holocaust survivors living in Britain today.

Only a few thousand camp survivors made it to the safety of Britain after the war, and now only a couple of hundred remain. All of the extraordinary people in the film were children during the Holocaust, but now in their later years, they reflect on their experiences with a different perspective and understanding of how this past trauma permeates their present lives, and its significance.

Over the course of a year, director Arthur Cary also follows these individuals on personal and profound journeys – including the story of a man who returns to Auschwitz with his daughter; a German-Jewish survivor addressing the Bundestag; and a man who returns to his German childhood home town for the first time since 1946 to finally acknowledge the death of his little brother.

Punctuating these scenes are compelling interviews with other survivors, who reveal shared feelings as well as their own thoughts and experiences. Having lived through “humanity’s darkest hour”, these are the last survivors.

The Last Survivors, BBC Two, Sunday. January 26, 5.15pm