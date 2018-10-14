Leeds contestants wanted for new series of Come Dine With Me

Have your say

Aspiring dinner hosts from Leeds are being sought by Channel 4 to star in a new series of reality show Come Dine With Me.

The show, which pits four strangers against one another in a battle to host the perfect dinner, wants people 'from all walks of life' and is specifically looking for people in Leeds or York to take part.

In the last series, a week of dinners were filmed in Leeds. Think you could do better?

A Channel 4 spokesman said: "Over five days of filming, four strangers, from all walks of life, take turns to host the perfect dinner party for each other.

"At the end of the week the best host wins a £1,000 cash prize!"

The Leeds show will be filmed between January 14 to 18 2019.

Contestants are also wanted in York.

Do you know someone in Leeds or York who will want to take part?

Head over --> here to apply