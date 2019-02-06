Leeds' Alexei competing to be crowned champion of BBC 2's The Great British Sewing Bee

Meet Leeds' singing manufacturing engineer who is hoping to take BBC Two's news series of The Great British Sewing Bee by storm.

Alexei, 36, is a manufacturing engineer who will be going toe-to-toe with nine other amateur sewers looking to be crowned as champions of series five of the hit BBC show, which starts next week.

The BBC profile of Alexei says: "After finishing his degree in aerospace engineering, Alexei decided to pursue an unexplored passion for singing, training at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Alexei and his wife Beth met while both performing in Bach's St John Passion and have been married for three years. They live in Leeds with their cat, Moth.

"Alexei started sewing just over two years ago and enjoys using his engineering skills to make precise garments, paying close attention to the smallest detail. Having had MS for more than 10 years, which affects the right side of his body, he has had to learn to compensate with his left hand while sewing.

"He also enjoys reading, writing and still sings occasionally."

Comedian Joe Lycett is the new host while resident judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant will be setting the tasks and judging the competitors' produce.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs at 9pm on BBC 2 on Tuesday, February 12.