I'm a Celeb 2018: Who is Coronation Street actress from Leeds Sair Khan and is she a vegan?

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2018 is well and truly underway on ITV - and Leeds actress Sair Khan is already a topic of conversation.

The 30-year-old, who plays Alya Nazir in the hit soap Corrie, follows in a long like of soap stars to enter the Australian jungle.

Here's everything you need to know about her:

What was her early life like?

Sair was born in 1988 hails from our great city of Leeds and is said to have always harboured ambitions to become and actress.

She attended the National Youth Theatre and landed her first role on TV in BBC soap Doctors, playing Nina Chopra.

She worked as a receptionist at an advertising agency before joining Corrie in 2014 as Alysa Nazir.

Who is her character on Coronation Street?

The Nazir family is a Muslim family of Pakistani descent.

Alya arrived on the cobbles in June 2014 to join other members of her on-screen family in Weatherfield.

She has been a regular on the soap for four and a half years.

Who are the other Corrie stars to go in the jungle?

Previous Coronation Street stars to grace I’m a Celebrity include Antony Cotton, Jenni McAlpine and Helen Flanagan.

Who is Sair in the jungle with?

Football manager – Harry Redknapp

TV presenter – Nick Knowles

Singer – Fleur East

Popstar – James McVey

TV’s ‘The Governess’ – Anne Hegerty

Hollyoaks actor –Malique Thompson-Dwyer

Comedy actor – Emily Atack

Actor & entertainer – John Barrowman MBE

Actor – Rita Simons

And the late arrival, TV presenter Noel Edmonds.

Is she a vegan?

Viewers of the show have been discussing the supposed vegans and vegetarians in the jungle this year - after some were seen eating meat.

Sair has been one of the contestants that have been named as a vegan in the national press.

Singer Fleur East is a vegan, while popstar James McVey is thought to be a vegetarian.

But Sair is neither a vegan or a vegetarian.

While some fans speculated that she was – thanks in part to an incorrect article in the Daily Star that said she was a vegan – a friend who is running Khan’s Twitter account while she’s Down Under said: “By the way – Sair isn’t vegetarian or vegan. We’ve no idea where that came from.”

Well, that solves that.

I'm a Celebrity is on ITV at 9pm on weeknights.