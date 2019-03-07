Cheat: What channel is it on, when does it start and what's the story?

We get the lowdown on ITV's four-night drama Cheat, which airs this week.

When's it on TV? Monday, March 11-Thursday, March 14, ITV, 9pm

What is It? A drama starring ex-Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly showing across four nights this week.



What’s the story? University lecturer Dr Leah Dale has always prided herself on her academic integrity, so when final year student Rose submits a suspiciously top-grade essay, Leah is quick to call her out.



What Happens next? Rose takes the challenge as a personal affront, and what begins as a seemingly open and shut case of academic deception soon spirals out of control.

Where have I seen Katherine Kelly? Since leaving behind the cobbles of Coronation Street in 2012 (who could forget her stirring portrayal of brash barmaid Becky?), she’s done little to appease industry snobs who dare to question a soap star’s prowess. Take her stint as the aristocratic Lady Mae Loxley in Mr Selfridge, for example, or her ruthless portrayal as editor-in-chief Maloney for The Field Of Blood.

Katherine Kelly says: “ It’s a page-turner. It eats plot and I mean that in a really complimentary way. It’s such a rollercoaster and it’d been a long time since I’d read a script like that. You know it’s a thriller and you know we’re in that genre, but you don’t feel the twists and turns coming!”

Who else is in it? Molly Windsor as Rose Vaughan, Tom Goodman-Hill as Adam Dale, Lorraine Ashbourne as Angela Shadley, Peter Firth as Michael Shadley and Burn Gorman as Ben Jarvis.