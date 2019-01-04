Box of Yorkshire Tea spotted on BBC One's hit drama Luther starring Idris Elba

A box of Yorkshire Tea has been spotted lurking in the background of hit BBC One drama Luther.

The grizzly police drama, which stars actor Idris Elba as lead character John Luther, is set in London - with the first episode of season five airing on New Year's Day.

That's when the box of Yorkshire Tea was first spotted on one of Luther's kitchen shelves, but unfortunately it was turned to the side and obscured from view.

However, a day later, in the second episode of the series, the box had been placed the right way round for the world to see (and admire).

READ MORE: Yorkshire Tea shuts down troll in hilarious online spat over foreign growing

An eagle-eyed viewers were quick to take to social media when they notcied.

One Twitter user wrote: "Clearly someone knows its the only tea worth drinking," while another commented: "Is this like one of them hidden object games."

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Tea, which is based in Harrogate, said: "It's great to see Luther is a fan of a proper brew!"

Some fans have taken to social media to suggest that this was a clear sign of product placement. However, the Yorkshire brand have denied that the screening was pre-organised.

Yorkshire Tea recently hit headlines when it's 'misbehaving' tea bags were slammed for falling apart in peoples' mugs.

The new bags are the first in a series of changes aimed at creating more environmentally friendly cuppa.

Luther is on BBC One tonight (Friday) at 9pm.