BBC looking for participants from Leeds for new TV show Eating With My Ex

BBC Three is looking for participants from Leeds and across Yorkshire for a new TV show called Eating With My Ex.

The Bafta-nominated BBC Three series, ‘Eating With My Ex’ has been commissioned for a 10-episode long-form series after it’s short-form version went viral online.

Eating With My Ex by BBC Three is looking for new participants

The show reunites former couples to sit down and have one last dinner with each other, and to discuss their relationship in an honest and open conversation.

A spokesman for BBC Three said: "The popular short-form series online has racked up nearly 20 million views and is hugely popular with the 18-35 age bracket.

"The experience isn’t as scary as it sounds and in fact the couples who do take part walk away with closure, answers to their questions and in some cases.. a rekindled romance!

"This is a genuinely heart warming and lovely format and we’re excited to give your readers the opportunity to apply for it.

Those who are interested in applying for the show do not need to contact their ex – in the first instance applicants will have a research chat with the casting team and following that, the casting team then approach the ex on behalf of the applicant.

