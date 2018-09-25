This is why there's a HUGE ball pool in the Merrion Centre in Leeds - and how students can jump in

Some people may have a noticed a rather large ball pool appear in the Merrion Centre in Leeds.

New and old students to the city are being invited down to the shopping centre to jump in the 30,000 ball-deep pool and search for golden spheres which could see them grab a prize.

The HUGE ball pool at the Merrion Centre, Leeds

The adult-sized pit is in the centre until Friday, September 28, between 12pm and 6pm.

Prizes up for grabs include a Przym Leeds VIP package worth over £500, a VIP experience at the First Direct Arena and a free £50 supermarket shop, among many others.

Terms and conditions apply. Visit the Merrion Centre website for more details.

